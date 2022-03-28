OSL Group acquisition

The manufacturer OSL Group has acquired security firm Securefast PLC. This takes the number of businesses within Sheffield-based (pictured) OSL Group to five and further widens the company’s range of products and services, which span engineering, rail, automotive, and security.

Securefast offers a range of locking products, including fire and security products under their brands Deedlock and Entra. The company provides technical support with engineers offering specification and scheduling services as standard.

Securefast will continue to trade under its name but will now become part of the OSL Group, which includes firms such as Cutting Technologies, CQR and Owen Springs.

Mathew Grey, CEO at OSL Group, said: “We are delighted that Securefast has joined the Group. The acquisition broadens out our security proposition, taking us deeper into access control, enabling us to support our global distribution partners and ultimately our end users. The Securefast management team share our passion for developing products that deliver value to our customers and I look forward to taking the new offering to market.”

Managing Director at Securefast, Duncan Crawley, said: “It became apparent that we needed a larger partner to help us grow and achieve our future goals, so when OSL Group made the approach, it seemed like an ideal opportunity to take the business forward.

“Becoming part of the OSL Group has many benefits, such as enabling us to build a bigger, more progressive security locking and access control company within the security market. A key benefit for Securefast is being able to take advantage of the Group’s established export operation, allowing us fast-tracked access to clients worldwide.”

About OSL

It has three divisions operating in the automotive aftermarket, power tool and security channels. OSL employ over 200 staff globally, with turnover for this year expected to surpass £40m. Visit https://www.oslgroup.com/.