Palladium Associates has appointed Tom Waddell to the new post of Operations Director. With over 30 years working in recruitment and business operations, Tom has experience in the supply of staff for sensitive and high-profile situations and has worked with UK and overseas police forces, government departments and private businesses.

In his new role at the security, risk and investigation services company, Tom has a UK-wide remit. Ed Smethurst, Chairman of Palladium, said: “The risks encountered by companies today are more challenging than ever before. Organisations are faced with an increasingly litigous and regulated environment resulting in greater exposure arising from the provision of their services. We have been discreetly supporting a wide range of businesses mitigate these challenges and Tom’s appointment is hugely important, both in building an effective and efficient service offering and in growing our client base.”

Tom Waddell, pictured, added: “I am delighted to be joining such a prestigious business and am looking forward to working in the security and investigations field again, a sector that I enjoy tremendously.”

One of Palladium’s more visible services is its work for rail companies: on the safety and security of public transport in high profile, crowded public events and situations such as football matches and concert venues. The company also supports revenue protection initiatives for a number of rail companies, plus undertaking internal and external fraud investigations.

Tom has previously held a number of high profile roles: UK Operations Director at G4S Policing Solutions; Head of S1 Select and Operations; UK Operations Director for Reed Employment. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Recruitment Professionals (FIRP) and lives in East Kilbride, Scotland.

About Palladium Associates

The company is engaged by ScotRail, Metrolink, NHS, Eversheds, AIB Bank, Nottingham Trams, a wide variety of listed PLCs, high net worth individuals, and UK and international law firms and banks.

Visit www.palladiumassociatesplc.com. The company has offices in Manchester, London, Liverpool, Glasgow and Frankfurt.