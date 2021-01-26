Mike Reddington, Chief Executive of the British Security Industry Association (BSIA), has been appointed to the Board of Directors of ECHO (Electronic Call Handling Operations).

This comes after Dave Wilkinson of the BSIA stepped down in December to focus on his role of Director of Technical Services at the trade association. Dave was part of the duo alongside Martin Harvey who founded ECHO in August 2017, and took the business concept from inception to the verge of full service delivery, planned for early 2021.

To recap, like other developments, ECHO has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic; it was set out at the last Security TWENTY conference in February 2020 by Richard Jenkins, chief executive of the NSI. The aim; the automation of alarm transmission to police dispatch rooms, for the speeding up of police response.

Martin said: “Mike with over 25 years’ commercial experience in the security sector strengthens the ECHO Board with further business leadership expertise. His background including time at leading blue chip organisations such as Honeywell and ADI prior to joining the BSIA in January 2019, will be invaluable as ECHO moves into full service delivery.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to recognise our colleague Dave Wilkinson without whom the project might not have succeeded. His unwavering commitment and contribution over many years as a founding member in getting the ECHO project off the ground and bringing it to the point at which it is virtually launch ready has been immense. The industry owes him a great debt.”

Mike Reddington, pictured, said: “I look forward to working with the other board directors of ECHO in progressing the next phase of this project as we move into the implementation of this service to end users and the industry realising the benefits of the improvements in confirmed alarm activation transfers to police authorities.”

Visit www.echo.uk.net.