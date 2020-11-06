The NSI (National Security Inspectorate), the UKAS-accredited certification body covering the security and fire safety sectors, has launched its upgraded website.

The site’s redesign means full optimisation for mobile and tablet as well as desktop users, more explaining of the reassurance that independent certification through NSI provides, “at-a-glance” menus showing the services provided by NSI-approved companies and new “frequently asked questions“ for home owners, commercial buyers of fire and security products and services, and those seeking certification.

The website features an upgraded search functionality for those looking to ‘Find an NSI approved company’, with prominent links from almost every page. Its new Quick and Advanced Search options enable site visitors to drill down to a specific service such as Detector Activated CCTV, Keyholding and Alarm Response Services, Close Protection, Security Dog Handling Services and Life Safety Fire Risk Assessment.

This new search functionality enables NSI approved companies’ credentials to be verified by prospective buyers in a few clicks, with added functionality including the ability to download search results of approved companies and share via social media. A company listed in the results of a search can also be saved as ‘favourites’, using the star function, and accessed from the top of the Home page when the visitor revisits the site.

For approved companies and those within the sector considering certification the new platform provides details of the certification process, besides NSI’s range of certification schemes and training courses on offer.

NSI Chief Executive Richard Jenkins said: “We are very pleased to launch this newly refreshed and responsive website which aims to provide practical guidance to those seeking trusted and competent security and fire safety providers for their homes or workplaces. With over 1800 independently NSI approved companies undergoing a rigorous audit programme every year, this new site is part of our wider commitment to raising standards within the sector helping to ensure those seeking security and fire safety services can easily source reputable companies in their local area.”

Visit www.nsi.org.uk.