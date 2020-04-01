NSI suspending audits

The National Security Inspectorate (NSI) has announced suspension of all audit activity from April 6 until May 31 inclusive. As the NSI says, approved companies in the security and fire sector are working hard to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritising the health and wellbeing of staff and taking necessary steps to support their customers and for business continuity. The security sector like industry generally is practising social distancing regulation to support customers and end users, and maintaining standards with best endeavours.

As the inspectorate adds, some approved companies are under stress or extreme stress, adapting to their immediate situation, and the continuation of NSI audit and assessment activity as the pandemic unfolds is untenable. Hence the suspending of audit and assessments. Pursuing a ‘business as usual’ stance serves little purpose and may have adverse consequences, the NSI adds.

.

Any NSI approval due to expire before May 31 will be automatically extended for a limited period, unless evidence dictates otherwise. Should a company seek audit / assessments in this period, they may contact NSI. NSI operations teams are being furloughed for the period of April 6 to May 31. NSI will resume its activities when, in due course, Government restrictions are relaxed.

Richard Jenkins Chief Executive, pictured, said: “The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve rapidly and NSI is taking appropriate measures in these extreme circumstances. NSI fully recognises that suspending routine scrutiny of approved businesses facing the challenges of the pandemic is wholly appropriate. We are standing by to resume all audit programmes as and when the current crisis stabilises.”