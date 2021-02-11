The National Security Inspectorate (NSI), the UK’s third party certification body for the security and fire safety sectors, was among the sponsors of the 2020 Women in Security Awards, which ran yesterday evening. Now in their ninth year, they celebrate the contribution and achievements of women in the security sector.

Organised by Professional Security Magazine, the one-hour ceremony, which was originally due to run at the Underglobe on London’s South Bank in September 2020, was broadcast live from Birmingham on YouTube due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, hosted by Professional Security Magazine MD Roy Cooper and patron, Una Riley. NSI would like to congratulate each of the winners and finalists who, in four of the five award categories, included representatives from 6 NSI approved or assessed companies:

Security Manager:

Amy Stanley – FGH Security Ltd (Finalist)

Laura Cockerill – Lodge Security (Finalist)

Contribution to Industry:

Sarah Smith – Mitie Security (Finalist)

Business Manager:

Angela Bennett – Diamond Systems (winner)

Front-line:

Gemma Myring – OCS Group UK Ltd (winner)

Dina Abreu – G4S Secure Solutions (UK) Ltd (Finalist)

Richard Jenkins, NSI Chief Executive, was among sponsors who read out the finalists’ citations. He said: “We have supported the Women in Security Awards for many years and have witnessed it become firmly established and keenly anticipated in the security events calendar. We send our warmest congratulations to each of the outstanding winners and finalists who are clearly leading by example and represent their organisations, and the security sector, in the very best light. We wish them all continued success in their careers.”

You can view snaps from the night on the gallery section of the Professional Security website.

How to nominate

Nominations are now open for the 2021 awards which is (all being well) due to be an in-person event, in London in September. For details how to nominate, visit: www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/wis.