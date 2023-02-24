NSI hails UK OSPAs

The 2023 UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) last night saw National Security Inspectorate (NSI) approved companies once again among the winners and finalists, recognised for outstanding performance.

Six NSI-approved companies won ten of the 17 awards presented on the evening. The UK OSPAs is part of a global awards scheme running in 16 countries. Their credibility is underpinned by a strict code of ethics with core values including independence and inclusivity, providing an opportunity for outstanding performers, whether buyers or suppliers to be recognised and their success to be celebrated. NSI was delighted to sponsor and present the Outstanding Security Installer/Integrator Award for the sixth consecutive year, which this year was won by SecuriGroup Systems.

NSI congratulates all of the finalists and winners, including the 23 NSI approved finalists who were shortlisted by the judges, with more than 60 nominations between them. The NSI approved companies and four representatives who won their categories are:

– Contract Manager/Director: Tom Meredith, Mitie;

– Team: London Bridge City Security Team – CIS Security;

– Customer Service Initiative: ‘Safe Strides’ Initiative – CIS Security/London Bridge City;

– Event Team: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Stewarding Team – FGH Security;

– Partnership: Darren Conway – Lodge Service, Iona Blake – Boots and the National Business Crime Centre;

– Officer: Barry Roberts – CIS Security Limited;

– Young Professional: Arran Perry – FGH Security;

– Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative: STM Group (UK);

– Contract Company (Guarding): CIS Security; and

– Sustainability Award: Bristol Zoological Society and KIS Fire & Security.

NSI Chief Executive Richard Jenkins, pictured, said afterwards: “We congratulate all of the finalists and winners at this year’s OSPAs including those NSI approved companies, teams and individuals, who were recognised for their outstanding achievements within the private security sector.

“The OSPAs is one of the most highly respected events in the security calendar and yesterday’s winners and finalists can be proud of their contribution towards helping to protect the public and for fostering efficient, effective and safe conduct of public business. We commend them all and wish them every success in the future.”

Click here for the full list of winners.