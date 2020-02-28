NSI-approved companies were among those recognised at the 2020 UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), at the Royal Lancaster London, on Wednesday night. Three NSI-approved companies winning eight separate award categories.

The OSPAs, now running in 11 countries, mark outstanding performance of companies and individuals in their security sectors, governed by a code of ethics and core values. The National Security Inspectorate, the UK certification body, was OSPAs sponsor and presented the Outstanding Security Installer/Integrator award for the third consecutive year. NSI congratulated all 13 NSI approved finalists (with 50 nominations between them) who were shortlisted. The three companies and two individuals below who won their particular categories are as follows:

– Event Team: FGH Security

– Security Installer/Integrator: Mitie Fire & Security Systems

– Contract Security Manager/Director: Nav Kalley – Mitie

– Security Team: Mitie (M&S Security Operations Centre Team)

– Contract Security Company (Guarding): Mitie Security

– New Security Product – Merlin Protect 24/7 – Mitie Security

– Young Security Professional: Amy Stanley – FGH Security; and

– Security Officer: David Rutwaza – G4S Secure Solutions

Richard Jenkins, NSI Chief Executive, was among speakers at a thought leadership summit at the same venue earlier in the day. Among the topics debated were alarm response; and contract guarding quality.

He said afterwards: “It’s important to recognise the invaluable contribution the private security sector makes to the ongoing safety and security of people, places and property in the UK. The resources of our public security and emergency services are stretched and without the dedication and commitment of the private security sector, whose daily activities complement those provided by the public sector, our environments would be far less safe.

“The OSPAs recognise and celebrate achievements and excellence in a sector that often goes unnoticed for its contribution to society. We were delighted to see NSI approved companies represented as finalists and winners in this year’s awards, acknowledgement of their hard work and commitment is well deserved. We congratulate all of this year’s winners and wish them continued success in the future.”

Photo of the winners on the night, courtesy of the OSPAs. Visit https://uk.theospas.com/. More in the April 2020 print edition of Professional Security Magazine.