NSI hails awards winners

NSI-approved companies were well represented amongst the finalists and winners at the Security & Fire Excellence Awards 2022 at the London Hilton on Park Lane last Wednesday night. This ceremony, now in its 23rd year, celebrates those working in the UK security and fire sectors.

This year saw some new categories including Security or Fire ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) Initiative of the Year, Security or Fire Diversity & Inclusion Champion the Year and Security or Fire Sustainability Champion of the Year. That’s reflecting an increase in buyers who are more socially conscious and who are looking for companies to act more responsibly.

The National Security Inspectorate congratulates all of this year’s winners and finalists; some 30 NSI approved companies were declared as finalists and ten took top prizes. The ten were:

Security Guarding Company of the Year over £30m Turnover

First Response Group

Security Guarding Company of the Year under £30m Turnover

UniTrust Protection Services (UK)

Security Installer/Integrator of the Year

Optyma Security Systems

Security or Fire Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year

STM Group (UK)

Security or Fire Sustainability Champion of the Year

Securigroup

Security or Fire ESG Environment, Social and Governance Initiative of the Year

Kingdom Services Group – Security Division

Security Partnering Initiative of the Year

G4S, Bidvest Noonan and Mitie – Partnership on the JLL National Portfolio

Inspiration in HR

Marlowe Fire and Security – Jennifer Hulme, Group HR Director

Richard Jenkins. NSI Chief Executive, pictured, said: “Many congratulations to all of this year’s winners and finalists including those NSI approved companies amongst them, who work tirelessly in keeping people, property and places safe across the UK. It’s encouraging to see so many people who work in the industry come together to celebrate and honour the success of their own and their industry peers.

“The Security & Fire Excellence Awards is a long standing and respected event in the industry calendar and it never fails to remind us of the significant contribution and outstanding dedication of those who work in the private security sector to collectively make the UK a much safer place.”

About the awards

The Security & Fire Excellence Awards’ judging is independently verified and endorsed by The Independent Awards Standards Council following the presentation of the Awards Trust Mark last year. Visit https://www.securityandfireawards.com/.