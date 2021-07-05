NSI hails award winners

The British Security Awards, which each year mark the achievements, acts of bravery and innovations of those within the UK security sector were held online last week. The National Security Inspectorate (NSI) was sponsor of the Apprentice of Year Award for the third consecutive year. And NSI approved companies once again were among the winners at this year event.

Organised by the British Security Industry Association, this year’s online event was hosted by Sue Hill, former Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent and star of Sky TV’s ‘The Heist’. Special guests also included Assistant Chief Constable Jane Meir who presented two bravery awards.

NSI congratulates all of the winners and finalists on their work in the last year including those NSI approved companies and their representatives who won in 11 categories:

Best Newcomer – Katelyn Gordon, Mitie

Service to the Customer: Anthony Chell – Mitie

Outstanding Act: Denzil Wathen – Securitas UK

Best Use of Technology: Reliance High-Tech

Security Manager of the Year: Graham Rouse – Mitie

Best Team: The Beacon Shopping Centre Security Team – G4S

Apprentice of the Year: Jessica Goodson, ADT (Johnson Controls)

National Partnership: Network Rail: Protecting the public, managing risk – STM Group

Installer of the Year: NMCN

Industry Bravery: Rory Middleton and David Paynter – Loomis

Contribution to Industry: Jason Towse, Mitie

NSI Chief Executive Richard Jenkins, pictured, said: “NSI was delighted to once again sponsor the Apprentice of the Year award and we congratulate Jessica Goodson of ADT (Johnson Controls) on this significant achievement. We wish Jessica a long and successful career in the security sector.

“We also congratulate all the winners and finalists of this year’s awards including NSI approved companies who have clearly demonstrated to the judges their commitment to excellence in the security sector.”