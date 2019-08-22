Ecl-ips has become National Security Inspectorate (NSI) Gold approved. Pictured with certification are Angela Price, Business Support Co-ordinator, and Darren Roe, Operations Manager.

Having become an NSI Silver approved firm in 2010 Worcestershire-based Ecl-ips has shown that it operates a Quality Management System (QMS) and that its QMS is compliant with the BS EN ISO 9001:2015 Standard. The company, which offers CCTV, and related monitoring, power back-up and automation systems, says that QMS affects every aspect of an organisation’s performance.

The British Standards Institution (BSI) believes the ISO 9001 quality management system helps companies to continually monitor and manage quality across their businesses to identify areas for improvement. An independent auditor spent several days with us checking Ecl-ips’ QMS and the audit included visiting client sites to see procedures were followed correctly. The NSI Gold Approval means Ecl-ips’ QMS is tuned to the specific needs of the security sector.

NSI audits require compliance with standards including elements which are ‘recommended’ codes of best practice. This means customers can be sure of full compliance to standards, not simply lip service, the installation firm says.

Aaron Kernaghan, Managing Director at Ecl-ips said: “We are delighted to receive this award as it is the highest standard that can be achieved for the provision of Electronic Security Systems. The team at Ecl-ips have worked hard and in a very structured manner to upgrade from Silver to Gold Approval, which includes a full BS EN ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System. Moving forward this can only improve our productivity and service which in turn will strengthen our relationships with existing clients and attract new opportunities.”

