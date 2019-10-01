The National Security Inspectorate (NSI) will be exhibiting for the first time at Consec, on Thursday, October 3, at the Radisson Edwardian Heathrow, in west London, where the NSI will be spotlighting its Associate Consultancy Programme (ACP) – an independent referral listing.

Consec is the Association of Security Consultants’ (ASC) annual event for security consultants and the spectrum of people responsible for organisational security and safety.

The NSI Associate Consultancy Programme enables Consultants to utilise the NSI ACP logo once successfully completing their application for membership of the programme, and signals to organisations seeking consultancy the professionalism of the Consultancy. NSI conducts due diligence on each consultancy, prior to its acceptance onto the programme, and thereafter annually.

Richard Jenkins, Chief Executive, NSI said: “For any business in the sector considering an external consultancy service, the Associate Consultancy Programme is a good starting point with participating consultancies covering a wide range of security and fire safety related services.”

Companies wishing to source NSI’s Associate Consultancies can find out more at www.nsi.org.uk/information-centre/nsi-associate-consultancies/.