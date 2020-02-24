The National Security Inspectorate (NSI), a sponsor of this year’s UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), would like to congratulate the 13 NSI approved companies shortlisted by the judging panel. The OSPAs are part of a global awards scheme that’s running in eight countries to recognise and reward outstanding performance, within a nation’s security industry.

The 13 NSI approved companies have over 50 shortlisted nominations across multiple categories including Outstanding Contract Security Company, Outstanding Security Installer/Integrator and Outstanding Security Officer.

The NSI’s involvement has this year extended to the OSPAs Thought Leadership Summit 2020, on the afternoon before the evening’s awards ceremony on Wednesday, February 26, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London W2. This is a further opportunity to hear the thoughts of high-profile speakers and debate key challenges in the private security sector, such as supply chain integrity and ways to address the plateauing rate of improvement in false alarms.

Richard Jenkins, NSI Chief Executive, pictured, said: “The UK OSPAs highlight best practice and recognise the achievements of companies and individuals alike within the private security industry. We are delighted to see so many NSI approved companies recognised for their outstanding performance and in so many categories. Our congratulations go to all of the finalists whose achievements have been recognised this year – we wish them every success at the Awards evening. NSI’s sponsorship of events and awards reinforces our commitment to recognising outstanding performance and raising standards across the sector. “

Only limited places are now available for the Thought Leadership Summit that starts the day at 11.15am on Wednesday, February 26. For the afternoon’s programme, visit the OSPAs website. Places can be booked for £45 plus VAT including lunch, entrance to the conference and exhibition and refreshments at: https://uk.theospas.com/summit2020/.

UK OSPAs headline sponsor is software firm Innovise.