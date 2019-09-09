Nimans has launched a new security and AV (audio-visual) division, headed by Director of Sales Camilla Kirkham. She brings 29 years’ experience to the role. She joins from specialist distributor Norbain where she was Divisional Director of Sales as part of a near three-decade career.

Camilla has been joined by Key Account Managers, Jemma Adams and Alex Skiba and Internal Sales Specialists David Wilkin and Gavin Elly. Pictured are David, Jemma, Camilla, Alex and Gavin.

Camilla said: “For the majority of resellers IP CCTV and security should be a natural extension of their business and I’m looking forward to helping them take advantage of the huge market opportunities. We will be working with big name brands as well as different technologies to inspire, excite and educate the reseller community, based on Nimans’ renowned industry pedigree. Our new team is packed with experience and know-how, ready to hit the ground running.”

Camilla highlighted how reseller opportunities lie much beyond traditional security-based solutions, with retail analytics one growing area of business.

“Today’s CCTV cameras are much more than just catching criminals. They’re about improving and speeding up the shopping experience, developing marketing opportunities, enhancing health and safety and improving overall footfall through analytics. Combined with the latest AV technologies it’s a very powerful combination.

“I feel there is something really special about this company, its core values and its people. From the moment I walked through the door I was blown away. The whole ethos is about serving the customer and taking them on an enriched journey from start to finish. We keep our promises.

“The CCTV and AV markets are huge and most of our customers are already familiar with IP end points so moving into this area is a relatively pain free process.”

Visit www.nimans.net.