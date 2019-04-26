The latest edition of the National Security Inspectorate’s (NSI) CCTV Code of Practice for the design, installation and maintenance of CCTV surveillance systems, NCP 104 Issue 3, supersedes the previous issue, and applies to all new installations from May 1.

At the recent NSI Summit in Birmingham, the UKAS accredited certification body’s Technical Manager, Matthew Holliday, reminded NSI installers about the full extent of the changes within the updated code of practice.

The NSI says that under the new edition of its code customers can rely on NSI approved installers to thoroughly assess security risks and requirements when developing CCTV system design and to ensure installed systems are fit for purpose, sustainable, functional and effective. In particular, the code’s ‘scale-ability’ means it can be applied equally to the smallest and the most complex of installations.

NSI develops Codes of Practice for installers incorporating all of the relevant requirements of British and European standards along with industry best practice for specific services, giving reassurance to customers that their systems are designed, installed and maintained in compliance with latest thinking. The new edition requires installers to:

• fully assess security needs, adequately documenting and agreeing them prior to design work

• develop system design addressing agreed security needs, usability and operating requirements including network (cyber) security

• complete validation and testing of the CCTV system

• provide relevant user training

• fully document for the customer maintenance requirements

NSI Chief Executive Richard Jenkins said: “NCP 104 Issue 3 is specifically designed to assure customers their requirements are met securely by NSI approved installers supplying CCTV systems. It provides guidance regarding best practice on how to capture and fully document requirements appropriately and proportionately when designing, installing and maintaining CCTV surveillance systems – driven by specific user needs and recognising the nature of the environment in which each system will operate.”

NSI approved companies can access the presentation detailing the changes within Issue 3 of NCP 104, as shared at the recent Summit, in the Company Login area of the NSI website.