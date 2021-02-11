BCD International, the US-based video data infrastructure manufacturer, is opening the BCD International Inc. Netherlands Build Centre, in the southern Netherlands. Building on its partnership with Dell EMC, BCD says it’s opening manufacturing facilities in key foreign markets throughout 2021. The strategic proximity of the Netherlands Build Centre to central Europe sets the stage for product distribution in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region (EMEA), the company says.

The BCD Netherlands Centre expands BCD’s offerings, training, service and support in video surveillance, analytics, computer vision, and artificial intelligence solutions to more customers. Expanding BCD’s manufacturing from the US to Europe also reinforces the company’s OEM partnership with Dell by allowing broader reach in assisting local Dell customers and independent security integrators, the firm adds.

Jeff Burgess, pictured, Chief Executive Officer of BCD said: “As clichéd as it sounds, it truly is a win-win for us. Opening the Netherlands Build Centre enables us to quickly deliver our superior surveillance solutions to Dell’s customers within the European region.”

BCD’s procurement system runs through Dell’s EMEA region. BCD also recently announced its India Build Centre.

Jeff Burgess added: “Moving our product production into the Netherlands Build Centre gives BCD a technology hub in the region, with localised revenue flow, support, and delivery—all while maintaining our standards of quality and innovation.”

Visit https://bcdinc.com/.