The British Security Industry Association (BSIA) is hosting its inaugural National Shred Day on behalf of its Information Destruction members, with the crime reporting charity Crimestoppers.

Saturday, October 2 will be a day for small businesses and the public to safely dispose their confidential waste for a nominal donation. The BSIA’s Information Destructions members will be providing their disposal units at regional sites which will be advertised locally over the summer and will be based in car parks of commercial estates from the West Country to Scotland.

Kristian Carter, Chairman of the BSIA’s Information Destruction section is Commercial Director at Shred Station. He said: “Over lockdown many small companies and independent traders will have stored up a considerable amount of confidential waste and often small shredders will not be sufficient enough to dispose of it safely. It is essential now more than ever that confidential documented information on people and businesses is destroyed securely to avoid the possibility of fraud occurring, and our Information Destruction companies play a crucial role in maintaining confidentiality with all kinds of paper data.

“National Shred Day is an opportunity for us to assist in making sure that any confidential waste in your home and small office can be destroyed in a safe and environmentally positive way.”

And Mark Hallas, Chief Executive of the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Protecting your information is a priority to both our charity and BSIA. We are delighted that BSIA recognises the huge value of our work in supporting people and communities to speak up anonymously about crime. I’d like to thank BSIA for using this opportunity to help raise vital funds for our charity and I encourage you all to fully support the first ever UK National Shred Day.”

The confidential paper waste that is collected on the day will be securely shredded on-site before being baled and recycled into paper and tissue products. Visit www.bsia.co.uk/national-shred-day.

About Crimestoppers

All donations go towards the regional projects carried out by Crimestoppers which runs the anonymous online at Crimestoppers-uk.org and freephone 0800 555 111 reporting lines. Crimestoppers takes over 1,000 calls and contacts a day, including about bomb and acid attacks, gang violence, murders, illegal drugs, child abuse, domestic abuse and modern slavery. Anonymous information is also used to catch dangerous fugitives.