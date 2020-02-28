At the 2020 UK OSPAs awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in west London on Wednesday night, the facilities management contractor Mitie won five times.

They were: Nav Kalley as the account director for Sainsbury’s Argos, in the category ‘Outstanding Contract Security Manager or Director’; the M&S Security Operations Centre (SOC) Team, one of the clients served at the FM firm’s SOC in Northampton; Mitie Fire & Security Systems in the installer category; Merlin Protect 24/7, the task and incident management process; and Mitie Security in the contract security guarding category.

Mitie Security MD Jason Towse is pictured centre, with colleagues Stuart Bleazard and Gary Culloden; pictured left is the night’s compere, Paul Sinha of ITV’s The Chase. Jason Towse said: “I’m incredibly proud and want to congratulate all our deserving Mitie OSPA winners and nominees. Just to be nominated highlights security excellence, but to win five awards is true testament to the expertise and dedication of our amazing teams at Mitie. I’ve long believed that we have the best people and technology in the sector and seeing this recognised with the Outstanding Contract Security Company award is a real accomplishment.”

Other awards went to Clint Reid, the head of corporate security for Marks and Spencer, as in-house security manager or director; Bradbury Group (Security Equipment Manufacturer); Ian Johnson Associates (IJA, in the consultancy category); the ProtectED safety and security on campus accreditation scheme (Customer Service Initiative); FGH Security (event security); Kingdom Services Group’s Skillcentre (training); for outstanding partnership, Clinical Liaison Nurses (Security) at Mersey Care NHS Trust; young security professional, Amy Stanley of FGH. David Rutwaza, a retail security officer for G4S, was named outstanding security officer. A lifetime achievement award went to Professional Security Magazine MD Roy Cooper.

For the list of winners visit https://uk.theospas.com/winners-of-the-2020-uk-ospas/.

OSPAs founder Prof Martin Gill said: ‘The standard of nominations received this year was again extremely high, making the job of selecting the winners particularly challenging for the judging panel. All winners and finalists should feel very proud. It is important we recognise these achievements. This and showing the world the valuable work that is undertaken by the security sector are central principles of the OSPAs. They are the cornerstone of the growth of the awards across the world.’

The OSPAs’ supported charity is The Security Benevolent Fund; guests made donations to provide financial or practical support for individuals working in security on the front line who have fallen on hard times and need help. The fourth UK OSPAs (Outstanding Security Performance Awards) sponsors were: Innovise (headline); Edith Cowan University (trophies and certificates); Audax (drinks reception); Mitie (Security Commissionaire); ADS, Altia-ABM, First Security, ICTS UK & Ireland, NSI, International Security Expo, The Security Institute, Verisure, Ward Security and TrackTik (categories). Visit https://uk.theospas.com/.