Merrion Centre contract

At The Merrion Centre, 123 Albion Street (pictured) and three residential schemes in Leeds city centre, owned by property investment and car parking operator Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS), a three year contract to deliver security services has gone to AM Services Group.

The contractor will provide CCTV monitoring, shopping mall security, concierge and reception services and admin support. The Merrion Centre, in the Leeds Arena Quarter, is home to high street brands besides independent retailers and leisure operators. It has been owned, managed and redeveloped by TCS since it was originally built in 1964.

Darren Brookes, Head of Operations for Town Centre Securities said: “TCS is focused on providing the highest levels of service across our properties and facilities, delivering excellence within the new and ever changing customer experience that the Covid-19 response demands. AM Services Group demonstrated, throughout the tender and mobilisation process, that the team have the experience and skills to understand and deliver to the standards we require. They have shown that they value both their clients and the end-user, and are committed through their ‘one team, one goal’ ethos to working with us in a joined up approach.”

Recently The Merrion Centre security team was named ‘team of the month‘ by the contractor.

Separately, CitiPark’s Leeds Merrion Centre and first direct arena branch has been the first multi-storey car park in the north of England to receive the new Park Mark Plus status from the British Parking Association (BPA).

About the site

The 1,000,000 sq ft mixed-use island-site comprises commercial, office, retail and leisure space, as well as having an adjoining 960 space CitiPark car park, bowling alley and ibis Styles Leeds City Centre Arena Hotel.

A £5m redevelopment at the mixed use 123 Albion Street scheme saw TCS deliver circa 65,000 sq ft of Grade A offices. Shortly after completion, TCS secured a letting of all the newly refurbished space to the UK’s debt advice provider StepChange Debt Charity, who took three floors at the flagship scheme which also offers an additional 22,000 sq ft of ground floor multi-functional space.

About AM Services Group

The facilities management company serves businesses across a range of sectors: manufacturing, industry and COMAH sites, retail, distribution, education, utilities and infrastructure, corporate, property management and leisure. Visit www.amservicesgroup.co.uk.