TALL Security Print has held a ‘socially distanced’ send-off for Margie Gargan. She has retired after nearly 20 years with the security printing business. While with the company Margie has been a vital member of the Finishing Department, sharing experience from her time in the print industry with the rest of her colleagues.

Her work friends raised a collection for Margie and the company also provided a leaving gift. Pictured left to right are Phil Lamb, one of the company founders, and Margie, at TALL’s Runcorn site.

Margie says that she intends to spend more time with family and friends, and travel – when the pandemic allows.

Visit https://tallgroup.co.uk/.