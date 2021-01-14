A new initiative, designed to deliver support for CCTV and security consultants, has been unveiled by Dahua Technology UK & Ireland.

The Key Consultants Programme for the UK and Irish markets will see Dahua harness its technical and product expertise to keep consultants up-to-date with developments in security technology, including regular product and technology updates, training and CPD opportunities, and help with specifying the best equipment for the job.

This free, no-obligation service will be delivered to consultants from welcome packs on registration, sales and technical support and access to Dahua’s innovation centres and innovation van in the UK and Ireland. Also included are training webinars, access to a dedicated consultants’ portal, joint business development activities, product selection and configuration tools; and, when safe to do so, live face-to-face events.

Michael Lawrence, Marketing Director at Dahua Technology UK & Ireland, said: “Our new Key Consultants Programme is an innovative package which provides new levels of technical support and knowhow directly to security consultants. It is designed specifically for consultants to enhance their technical and specification knowledge and to help them provide a superior level of service to their clients.”

Dahua adds that it has experience of working across a range of vertical markets, including transport, commercial and retail, financial, safe cities, residential, education, healthcare, and energy. To find out visit https://kcp.dahuasecurity.co.uk/.

This follows Dahua’s recent online event, pictured, for installers. More in the February 2021 print edition of Professional Security magazine.