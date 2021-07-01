Consultive Solutions have recently hired as Junior Security Consultant, Joe Peterson, pictured.

The consultancy reports that they were introduced to Joe through the Newcastle United Foundation, who support 18- to 29-year-olds into employment, training, and education routes. Consultive Solutions says that as a local business it was again proud to engage with the football club’s employment programme and provide opportunities for young people to develop and progress within the security industry.

Joe brings with him a range of IT experience and will be working and learning along side the firm’s Senior Consultants.

Consultive Managing Director Derek Scott said: ‘Bringing Joe onboard is a significant step for Consultive Solutions, not only are we bringing another young person into the industry, but Joe is embarking on an agreed four-year training programme that will ensure he has the industry training and qualifications to support the experience he will gain working with our experienced team. We also look forward to continuing to support and work with the Newcastle United Foundation in the future.’

Visit www.consultivesolutions.co.uk.