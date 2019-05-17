The journalist Jane Moore will be the lead speaker and presenter at the annual British Security Awards, in London on Wednesday, July 10, at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square.

Jane Moore has been a journalist for 38 years and is the longest-running opinion columnist for The Sun, and was the paper’s first-ever female editor of its music column, Bizarre. She is a regular on ITV’s Loose Women, and contributes regularly to BBC1’s Question Time, This Week with Andrew Neill, ITV’s The Agenda and Andrew Marr’s Sunday AM.

In 2012, she was named Columnist of the Year at the British Press Awards and awarded the same accolade at the Conde Nast Glamour magazine Awards the following year. Jane is also a patron of the charity Help for Heroes.

The British Security Industry Association (BSIA) annual awards mark the achievements by security people and teams across the UK’s private security industry, as well as acknowledging the business innovations of its members. Categories are: Security Personnel, Innovative Security Project, Business of the Year, National and International Partnership, Contribution to the Industry, Apprentice of the Year and Bravery. A Chairman’s Award will be presented by BSIA chair Simon Banks.

The Bravery Awards will be presented by West Midlands Police Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Boycott.

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive of the BSIA, pictured, said: “The British Security Awards is the BSIA’s national event that recognises the talent and commitment of our industry’s finest. We are delighted that Jane will be speaking at our prestigious awards and look forward to her playing an integral role in this celebration of our industry’s successes and achievements. Our members’ contributions remain at the heart of the Association’s ongoing commitment to be the voice of the professional security industry, and the British Security Awards is a major platform on which we have the opportunity to celebrate and showcase the very finest in security excellence.”

The awards afternoon includes a drinks reception and lunch as well as drinks after the ceremony.

Tickets for the British Security Awards are on sale now, with BSIA members getting a discounted rate of £150 plus VAT. Visit the British Security Awards website.

The awards sponsors are Camberford Underwriting, Securitas, NSI, SaferCash, IFSEC International, Messe Frankfurt and TrackTik.