The product testing and certification body TÜV SÜD has launched its Business Assurance service in the UK. The new service offers management system auditing and certification services for more than 40 international standards, including ISO 27001 (information security management), ISO 22301 (business continuity) and ISO/IEC 20000 (IT service management).

As the firm says, industry standards are becoming a prerequisite for tenders within the supply chain. TÜV SÜD says its auditing and certification is to assess business processes and identify areas of improvement. This can help organisations large and small, to improve business operations, minimise costs and reduce risk. Certification formally confirms compliance to the standards.

David Goodfellow UK Business Assurance Sales Manager at TÜV SÜD, said: “Management system certification provides businesses with a structured approach to process improvements, helping them to achieve a competitive edge. Auditing and certification allow them to identify any weak points and systematically optimise performance. Our independent experts have the broad sector expertise that is required to help organisations from various industries to achieve compliance. The TÜV SÜD UK team can also work with our international network to deliver certification and auditor services in different geographical locations for seamless global support.”

Visit: www.tuvsud.com/en-gb/business-assurance.