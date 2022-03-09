ISIA members

The recruitment consultancy Zitko Group report membership of ISIA, the security industry association representing companies in the private security sector in Ireland. That association has named Zitko Group as a Trusted Supplier.

Zitko adds that it’s making plans to expand into the Irish market. Zitko understands that to commit to the Irish market as a key area of growth, they cannot work from afar and must be as embedded there as they are with organisations such as the BSIA and FIA in the UK. By joining the ISIA it is Zitko’s hope that their knowledge of the region will develop and in turn, so will their commitment to serving this market for present and prospective partners.

The recruiters point to the developing Irish security industry and the effects of Brexit on British businesses as meaning that the region is only going to become more important to Zitko’s partners, as a landing ground to gain access to the larger European market.

Although Zitko already have a number of important long-established partnerships with companies based in Ireland, such as TDS (Time Data Security Ltd), becoming a member of the ISIA adds a legitimacy to their efforts to expand and cements their dedication to the Irish market as an approved, recognised and accountable supplier, the firm adds.

Zitko MD George Zitko says: “This new membership with the ISIA marks a significant step in Zitko achieving our long held plan of establishing ourselves as a reputable security solutions provider in Ireland, something which we are absolutely delighted about.”

And Lorraine O’Neill, President of the ISIA, says: “We are delighted to have Zitko on board as a member of our Trusted Supplier’s Network. Their specialist knowledge of private security and in particular the needs of electronic security integrators will be of great benefit to members of the ISIA and in particular those working in electronic security.”

Visit www.zitkogroup.com.