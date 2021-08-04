The latest in the series of OSPAs (Outstanding Security Performance Awards) has been launched – Ireland is the 13th country to be included. The OSPAs are designed to be independent and inclusive; an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the work of those companies, individuals and teams who deliver outstanding security products and services.

Professor Martin Gill, pictured, of the consultancy Perpetuity Research, is founder of the OSPAs. He said: “2021 has been an unprecedented year for everyone. Throughout the Covid pandemic the security sector has adapted to deliver an exceptionally high-quality service, and we are delighted to add Ireland to the OSPAs programme to acknowledge all those outstanding performers working in the Irish security sector.”

The OSPAs in Ireland has some 11 award categories; nominations must be submitted by Monday, December 6, covering:

– In-House Security Manager/Director

– Contract Security Manager/Director

– Security Team

– Contract Security Company (Guarding)

– Security Consultant

– Security Training Initiative

– Security Installer/Integrator

– Security Partnership

– Security Officer

– Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative; and lifetime achievement.

The Ireland OSPAs is sponsored by TEAM Software and supported by ASIS International Ireland Chapter, IFPO UK & Ireland, Security Institute of Ireland and the Institute of Strategic Risk Management Ireland Chapter. Visit: www.ie.theospas.com.