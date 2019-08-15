IPSA 60th birthday lunch

The International Professional Security Association (IPSA) is to mark its 60th birthday with a lunch with its members. The trade association representing bothcompanies and individuals operating across the security sector will hold a lunch at the Botanical Gardens in Birmingham on Wednesday, September 25.

The event will feature presentations, to include, Mick Creedon QPM, recently retired after a 37-year policing career, the last ten as Derbyshire Chief Constable. Creedon is set to give a light-hearted and personal perspective on the huge changes in policing, criminal behaviour, investigations, politics and the expectations of communities. He will outline some of the cases he has had a close involvement in, using them to highlight the reality of the changes over the years, not only in criminality but also in investigative techniques.

Historian Dr David Churchill, Associate Professor in Criminal Justice at the University of Leeds will give his perspective on continuity and change in the security sector over decades. His talk with reflect on the contours and implications of transformation, while also highlighting long-standing, structural continuities in security provision and consumption.

Jane Farrell, IPSA Chair, pictured, says: “Members will also get to hear about the achievements of the association over the course of the year; the Association has grown in size and influence representing the interests of members to key industry stakeholders. Our thanks go to leading technology provider Innovise Software who have agreed to sponsor the event.”

IPSA members wishing to attend, free of charge, should email membership@ipsa.org.uk to register their interest.