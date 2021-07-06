Intelligence services stand-alone

The consultancy Risk Advisory Group has set up a stand-alone security intelligence services company, called Dragonfly. That’s to provide security manager-subscribers with the intelligence to anticipate geopolitical threats, to sustain their companies’ business advantage, the consultants say. They point to increasingly complex, politicised and unstable business risks.

The separation of Dragonfly means Risk Advisory will focus on the continuation of its core services, developing operational and strategic intelligence, while providing due diligence and litigation support for corporate decision makers to operate with integrity, for example against money laundering and for other compliance.

Built out of Risk Advisory’s established Intelligence and Analysis practice, Dragonfly’s team, led by CEO David Claridge, will continue to inform planning for security executives; from multinationals and banks to multilateral agencies and NGOs. Dragonfly say it’s responding to growing demand from security and crisis management managers for intelligence support that is integrated into their business processes, ‘cutting through the noise’.

Dragonfly’s flagship subscription service SIAS (Security Intelligence & Analysis Service) provides bespoke security intelligence, that converges technology with human intelligence and data, with assessment, risk modelling and analytics. As for tech, Dragonfly’s launch is starting with new API capabilities. These allow SIAS intelligence and risk scoring to be integrated with client and third party platforms.

David Claridge says: “By moving our security intelligence team from Risk Advisory to Dragonfly, we are setting a marker that we see enormous opportunity in establishing a distinctive new brand to build upon the growth of our cutting edge SIAS service in a space that can look rather homogenous. We have a fantastically experienced team with a respected reputation that will continue to burgeon as Dragonfly. The new company is a natural transition that will allow us to be even more agile, to innovate and invest in our platforms and services, and to forge a path that is completely focused on the needs of our loyal clients.

“Global organisations find themselves operating under increasing pressure from overlapping and interacting security, political and operational challenges. In establishing Dragonfly, our vision is to transform the place of intelligence in security decision-making, to collaborate with our clients to help them foresee their risks, to protect their prized people and assets, and so sustain their business advantage.”

And Chris Rowley, CEO of Risk Advisory, pictured, says: “The decision to form Dragonfly is part of a long-term senior management and board strategy for Risk Advisory, recognising the potential within the specialism of security intelligence services. It’s a positive step for both companies and we’re confident the dedicated and experienced team at Dragonfly will carve out its own unique space within the security intelligence market. Its establishment will complement and enhance the broader group’s offering, while Risk Advisory continues to build on its established presence, and over twenty-year tradition of delivering strategic intelligence and investigations services across the global corporate landscape.”

Visit www.dragonflyintelligence.com.