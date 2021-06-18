Infosecurity Europe, the information security event, it is postponing the live exhibition and conference due to run at London Olympia in July. This comes after the UK Government’s putting off of a lifting the final covid-19 restrictions from June 21 to July 19. Instead the organisers Reed will deliver a virtual exhibition and conference from Tuesday to Thursday, July 13 to 15, the original dates of the event. The in-person event will now be held in 2022; pictured is the 2019 show at Olympia – 2020’s was cancelled.

Participants will also be able to browse exhibitors and their products via a virtual platform, and arrange one-to-one video meetings with them. The full programme will be shared via updates and published on the event website soon, say organisers.

All visitors, exhibitors and press who have already registered for Infosecurity Europe 2021 will be able to access the virtual event. And, you can still register at https://www.infosecurityeurope.com/.

Nicole Mills, Exhibition Director at Infosecurity Group said: “Infosecurity Europe has always been the place where the cybersecurity industry’s finest minds come together to share knowledge, ideas and experiences. While we can’t yet meet in person, we’ll still be bringing the community together this July for a digital only event. We’ve run two very successful virtual conferences over the past year, and we’re ready to deliver a stimulating and insightful programme of content, with plenty of opportunities to discuss, debate and discover the best ways to protect organisations and get ahead of cyber-criminals.”