IHMA new general secretary

The International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA) has a new general secretary, Serge Wsevolojskoy, pictured, who succeeds Dr Mark Deakes. The trade body covers producers and converters of holograms for authentication, ID, packaging, graphics and other commercial applications.

Serge has experience in the security print and authentication industries. He has specific expertise in holographic and optical technologies, security watermarks and inks, RFID and track and trace technologies while holding roles with responsibility for business development, account management and international conference and event organisation.

Dr Paul Dunn, chair of the IHMA, said: “On behalf of the IHMA board I would like to thank Mark for his contribution to the IHMA and, the rebuilding of the IHMA’s financial position. We wish him well for the future. The IHMA board looks forward to working with Serge to continue to promote the best interests of holography, which is an important and growing sector, across the world.

“Holograms are the single most-used add-on security feature on banknotes, passports, tax stamps and other products. He will help the industry to continue to grow and innovate, which remains the mission of the IHMA, as well as helping the sector to come together as one to meet the various challenges it faces. In this respect, the implementation of ISO14298 standard for the management of security print and security foil production processes, meeting international image registration requirements and highlighting the benefits of holography against competing products and technologies remain priorities for the IHMA.”

Since its foundation in 1993, the IHMA has expanded its membership from a dozen initial members to nearly 100. In particular, membership of the IHMA signifies that a company is committed to meeting the requirements of an industry Code of Practice.

Serge Wsevolojskoy said: “The IHMA goes from strength-to-strength, which can only be continued by extending our involvement to new and emerging holography companies who contribute to what is now a growing billion-dollar industry. This will mean looking at how we can best serve the current holography sector while looking at such things as how innovation is hastening closer digital interaction of security and brand protection holographic devices.”