New demand for security and authentication devices to tackle the threat of counterfeiting caused by the covid pandemic will strengthen the holography market in 2021, according to a trade body, the International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA). The IHMA says authentication and track and trace systems, which use holographic technologies, will help international efforts by government and law enforcement.

While Asia will continue to offer opportunities for holograms in 2021, the IHMA says countries across North America and Europe will also be ramping up investment in technologies to tackle counterfeiting as Covid rages, offering additional opportunities for hologram sales across these regions. Indeed, recent media reports about the dangers of buying fake products online indicate that the pandemic will contribute towards the push for more security devices, the UHMA suggests.

Haircare brands, cosmetics and skincare tools among other consumer goods typically see counterfeit products sold online. Meanwhile the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that a growing volume of fake medicines are on sale in developing countries, while Interpol has seen an increase in fake medical products. Seizures of fake Covid tests and personal protective equipment (PPE) have been reported by both the US CBP and the World Customs Organisation.

This is set to continue in the next 12 months, predicts the IHMA, while growth in packaging authentication devices will stay ‘strong and lucrative’ on the back of forecasts that the market for anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging will reach more than US $10 bn by the end of 2026, growing by almost 9pc in the next five years.

The IHMA advises brand owners and product manufacturers to tackle the threats, stepping up plans for investment in authentication and verification technologies to protect brands, profits and reputations.

IHMA chair, Dr Paul Dunn, pictured, said: “Criminals are infiltrating global supply channels, deploying scams and counterfeits to trick people during these difficult times. Furthermore, items such as falsified medicines and drugs pose a terrible threat and can endanger lives.

“It’s clear that in the face of the continued impact of Covid, we can legitimately say brand owners, law enforcement, government and other influencers will continue to push demand for authentication and brand protection devices such as holograms.”

He added that holography will continue to find new applications in areas such as medical surgery, head-up display technologies and other smart devices, which enrich people’s lives. “Display holograms, which can be overlooked and a small sector within the holographic sector, possess growth potential. The growing demand for this type of advanced holography for medical imaging in the healthcare industry, for example, is encouraging and will contribute to driving the sector’s growth in 2021.”