Hologram outlook

Commercial holograms will maintain robust growth in 2023 despite the global challenges, said Dr Paul Dunn, chair of the International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA).

Authentication and track and trace systems, which feature holograms, will continue to help to underpin international efforts by government and law enforcement agencies to bolster overt and covert protection strategies in the next 12 months, he said.

Dr Dunn sees fake COVID cards, documents and vaccines also remaining a big security threat in the months ahead, so government, law enforcement authorities and global supply chains must consistently review their anti-counterfeiting plans and investment in security resources.

He said: “Counterfeiting is and will remain a massive global threat, continually placing governments, brands and the public at risk – and will continued to be tackled effectively to minimise the impact on society. Despite the economic, social and global supply chain challenges, we expect to see global in 2023 with countries enhancing and bringing forward their anti-counterfeiting plans which feature holograms.

“These holograms will become even more integrated with other technologies to create intuitive brand engagement programmes while simultaneously, authentication through scanning a QR code on the label acts as a secondary product verification method. This provides a simple unified platform for brands to interact and engage with their customers.”

Dr Dunn also sees the hologram on labelling continuing to become part of a wider function to track a product throughout its life, and post-life, cycle in 2023. This combination of authentication and tracking will give brand owners complete visibility and control from sourcing raw materials through to recycling.

This year will also see continued growth in high security print applications as increasingly, holography origination capabilities are brought in-house, he adds. This cuts the innovation cycle and enables printers to get their technologies specified for new banknote work.

He also sees ID document producers similarly adopting hybrid optical technologies to protect against fraud: “I expect the trend of using colour personalisation and optically variable image devices to protect the secondary portrait on ID and travel documents to continue through 2023 as the threat of portrait morphing becomes more common.”

Sustainability will also be one of the key themes of the next 12 months with manufacturers developing strategies to cut carbon footprint as part of their corporate responsibility strategies. “The IHMA will be leading efforts through its Sustainability Working Group to encourage best practice by sharing information and showcasing companywide initiatives,” Dr Dunn said.

The next 12 months also mark the 30th anniversary of the foundation of the IHMA. Visit www.IHMA.org.