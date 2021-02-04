The TV and household appliances brand Hisense has made a distribution partnership with Fortus to launch its commercial display products in the UK and Ireland.

Fortus, the largest privately technology distributor in the UK sells CCTV and security solutions into key B2B channels. The distribution firm says that the Hisense commercial display brand offers an opportunity for Fortus to expand its reach into the surveillance, security and audio-visual (AV) markets.

Mark Massie, Commercial Director at Fortus UK says: ‘We currently see a lot of convergence between the Security and Pro AV channels in the UK. Increasingly our traditional security customers are seeking integration of surveillance products with commercial display solutions. Equally we know that sales of security and surveillance products are growing rapidly into the AV channel. Having a market leading display brand like Hisense in our portfolio has the potential expand our sales and customer base significantly.’

And Philip Davis, UK Sales Manager for Hisense says: ‘It’s great to share the ambitions of our Hisense distributor and working with Fortus in the UK and Ireland is exactly that. The company has grown significantly in the last ten years during its successful partnerships with global brands such as Hikvision and Honeywell. Their recent expansion and appetite to enter the Pro AV market make them an excellent entry point for Hisense in the UK. The company infrastructure and extensive sales and support teams mean Fortus is genuinely able to add the value required to make Hisense a successful market leading commercial display brand in the UK.’

Hisense products are scheduled to arrive in the UK and be shipping from Fortus by May 2021. Hisense products sold in the UK are supported by a minimum three year on-site de-installation warranty.