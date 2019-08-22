Richard Webster has joined Trigion Security Services, as Head of Sales for the Security Services division – the company’s specialist manned security business. With over 30 years industry experience, Richard has held senior positions within regional and national security services providers. Richard, pictured, will be responsible for developing Trigion’s core manned security services business, and will work with new and existing clients.

Richard said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the team at Trigion. Their approach to delivering tailored security solutions is completely aligned with my own, and we also share a combined passion for delivering first class customer service. I am really looking forward to working with the Trigion team, to support our wider customer base, as we continue our expansion throughout the UK.”

Paul Grist, Director – UK for Trigion Security Services, said: “Richard is a highly experienced professional who has an infectious, entrepreneurial style towards business development and that’s exactly what we’re looking for at Trigion. It’s an exciting time for the company, as we continue to expand, so we’re thrilled to have Richard on board to assist us in driving forward our ambitious growth plans as well as ensuring that a high-quality service continues to be delivered to our existing customers.”

About Trigion

A fire and security company, it’s providing electronic fire and security systems, security officers, key-holding, alarm response and concierge services throughout much of continental Europe and the UK. The UK business is NSI Gold Accredited in all core disciplines and also is an SIA-approved contractor for guarding and key-holding. The UK business has also recently launched a new fire systems business, which offers:

· Fire alarm and emergency lighting installation and maintenance;

· Active fire protection systems installation and maintenance, including sprinklers, water-mist and gaseous fire extinguishing systems;

· Passive fire protection systems maintenance and remedial works, including fire doors, fire compartmentation and fire stopping;

· Wet and dry riser maintenance;

· Portable fire extinguisher installation and maintenance;

· AOV (Automatic Opening Vent) maintenance;

· Systems testing and commissioning; and

· Fire surveys, consultancy risk assessments and training.

Visit www.trigion.co.uk.