The guarding and door security firm Professional Security (no relation to the magazine) has appointed Malachy Lynn as Head of Risk. Malachy, pictured, brings more than 30 years of experience in security to the role, where he will oversee areas of risk and compliance across all the sectors that the company serves.

A former group operations director for 3RiO Group Ltd and First Group Ltd, he is a member of the Security Institute. Professional Security’s CEO, Dave Fullerton said: “This appointment underlines our commitment to growing our business and enhancing our dynamic management team. We’re delighted Malachy has joined us so that we can benefit from his wide industry knowledge and talents.”

Malachy said: “This was an opportunity that was too good to miss. Professional Security has a great reputation, with fantastic people at its helm and throughout the business. I’m looking forward to putting my skills to good use in these times of change and challenges in the hospitality and security sectors post-Covid.”

About the firm

Set up in 2005, Leeds-based Professional Security has grown to 8,000, servicing manned guarding, retail and corporate clients across the UK. It’s an SIA-approved contractor. Visit https://professionalsecurityuk.com/.