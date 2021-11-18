Darren Conway has joined Lodge Service as Group Strategy Director, with responsibility for business operations in the UK and Europe. He has held senior positions in loss prevention, health and safety and trading standards operations with Fraser Group, Superdry, TJX, Debenhams and other retailers.

Lodge Service is a third-generation family business, with some 100 years’ continuous experience. Pictured left to right are Darren, and CEO Stuart Lodge. The company’s services include profit protection, integrated technology, fire and physical security, guarding, canine and vehicle solutions.

Darren has worked with the business membership group National Business Crime Solution (NBCS), Business Crime Partnerships (BCRP) and Business Improvement District (BID) initiatives, to align the police and businesses and help tackle business crime at local and national levels. He says he retains this focus in his new role, to help security users to work together to combat the risks to their businesses:

He said: “So many businesses and security suppliers are focused on their own issues and strategy, they may fail to share intelligence, risks or services, where there can be major benefits for everyone. From experience, this is usually down to a lack of trust; crime prevention is too often an exercise in displacing the risk to a neighbouring business or area.

“Lodge Service has a 100-year history as a trusted security partner; we all have the opportunity post-coronavirus to work with customers in developing innovative and cost-effective solutions, based on shared intelligence and resources. By working collaboratively we can update the industry’s toolbox of security services and reduce the risks from crime significantly.”

