Grosvenor MD

The access control and HCM (Human Capital Management) product manufacturer, Grosvenor Technology, has appointed Colin Leatherbarrow as Managing Director. Colin, pictured, who joined the company as Technical Director in 2017, has over 30 years of industry experience.

As the instigator of lean methodology for operating the business and with a drive to build a culture with a focus on quality, compliance and high performance, Colin has already demonstrated his strong leadership and strategic ambition, the firm said.

His passion for creating solutions that encompass the full spectrum of client needs has steered the development of Grosvenor Technology’s key products, GT4 and GT8 and the complementary platform, GT Connect. This cloud platform combines software, services and hardware in one monthly subscription, providing enormous value to Grosvenor’s customers and the rapid scaling of the business via long-term recurring revenues, the company added.

Colin said: “I am excited by this fantastic opportunity to push forward with Time Management, Security and Identity Management solutions. Grosvenor is superbly positioned to grow our market share in all these sectors leveraging our engineering heritage with subscription services, GT Complete combining Clock as a Service “ClaaS” and GT Connect SaaS, making it easy for clients to simplify operations and get just the solution they need.”

About Grosvenor Technology

The firm has worldwide 52 employees, with UK offices in Essex and Dorset and North American base in Hollywood, Florida. Visit grosvenortechnology.com.