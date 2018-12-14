A trade body for the hologram industry, the International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA), a not-for-profit body, has reached an agreement with the South Korea-based Hologram Forum to develop closer links. This will see closer collaboration between the two on issues such as membership services, sharing information and best practices to drive innovation and trade in the international security and packaging hologram sectors. Pictured: Chairman of the Hologram Forum, Professor Seung Hyun Lee (left) and the IHMA’s Manoj Kochar, and the new MOU.

In a separate move, Tin Dan has become the first company from Vietnam to join the IHMA as it looks to tap into the resources and global reach available to almost 100 members.

The Ho Chi Minh City-based company produces authentication and decorative holograms for global markets. As an IHMA member, it commits to complying with the requirements of an industry Code of Practice, assuring customers, suppliers and partners of ethical business practices and quality products.

The IHMA reports that it continues to promote holographic technology, particularly in the authentication of products and ID documents, as well as for eye-catching designs for retail packaging and print.

Manoj Kochar, IHMA chairman, said: “Linking with the Hologram Forum will see us working together as partners to push holography into new areas of opportunity and growth, while supporting the interests of members.

And Chairman of the Hologram Forum, Professor Seung Hyun Lee, said: “We are delighted to be working with IHMA and very much look forward to playing an active role with them and the wider holographic community as part of our development plans.”

Manoj Kochar also said he was delighted to welcome Tin Dan as the IHMA’s first Vietnam member, and added: “We look forward to working with them in the future and wish them every success with their innovative products as part of the IHMA family.”

Visit www.ihma.org.