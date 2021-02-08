The monitoring service provider Fenix Monitoring UK and Partizan Security, a CCTV and access control manufacturer from the Czech Republic, have announced a new partnership.

It’s starting with a promotion running from January to July, when customers order monitoring services from Fenix Monitoring for Partizan CCTV kit will get one month of monitoring service and one month of Partizan Cloud Storage service free.

With Partizan Cloud Storage premises are secured against any issues concerning recordings during the 24/7 monitoring service as footage is stored inside the digital recorder (DVR) or network video recorder (NVR) as well as in the cloud. With a paid Partizan Cloud subscription, which customers will receive free for one month, they will be able to use Partizan Cloud Link Pro to make a connection with Fenix Monitoring without static IP and port forwarding requirements.

A features for Partizan users, integrated event gallery with scheduled push notifications, will be available in the Partizan Mobile App as a complement to the Cloud Storage service also.