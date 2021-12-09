Excellence awards 2021

The 2021 Security & Fire Excellence Awards returned to a ‘live’ format, at London Hilton on Park Lane.

Described by Gerry Dunphy, pictured, Event Director, Fire & Security for Informa Group as ‘marvellous’, the Awards were a sell-out, with around 1000 guests gathered to network and socialise face to face and to recognise the best individuals and companies in the fire and security sectors.

The Awards continue to be supported by IFSEC International and FIREX International, owned by Informa, as well as the headline sponsors – First Response Group and ISA Support Services, along with Sustainable Partner – Axis Communications, Drinks Reception Host – On-Verve, Entertainment Sponsor – SSGC and Event Sponsors – Bidvest Noonan, HID Global, LMG, Reliance High-Tech, TrackTik and Zitko.

The Awards kicked off with magic tricks from the host, TV’s Ben Hanlin. Given a standing ovation, England striker and 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst presented the Company Lockdown Hero of the Year trophy to Corps Security, and the Champion of Champions trophy to FGH Security. Sir Geoff then capped an evening to remember with a rendition of ‘Sweet Caroline’ with resident karaoke band, Rockaoke.

Split into Company, People, Vendors and Fire category groups, the winners included:

ADI Global Distribution; Axis Communications; Bold Security Group; Eclipse Digital Solutions; Envision Intelligent Solutions; KAUST Government Affairs & Security; Kentec Electronics; Magenta Security; Pilgrims Risk Management Group with their PwC SOC Team; Plumis and MCFP; QCIC; RaySecur; Silverseal Integrated Systems; SmartSec Solutions; The City Security Council; Total Security Protection; Universal Security Systems with London Stock Exchange; Vistech Services and VPS UK.

Double winners on the night for Security Guarding Company of the Year Over £25m Turnover, and ACS (SIA approved contractor scheme) Champion of the Year, were ICTS UK & Ireland.

The individual categories included the Security Manager of the Year, won by Claire Lowe, of the University of Glasgow. Jennie Vickers, CEO for New Zealand Defence Industry Association collected the trophy for an inaugural IFSEC Global Influencer of the Year; and Bryan Wilkins, of Crown House Technologies was Individual Lockdown Hero of the Year.

A member of the judging panel said afterwards: ‘A brilliant event as always. One issue though for next year … how are you going to top Sir Geoff Hurst singing karaoke? The Queen beat boxing? Sir David Attenborough dressed as a dinosaur? I wait in anticipation!’

Full list of finalists: www.securityandfireawards.com/previous-years/finalists-2021

Full list of winners: www.securityandfireawards.com/winners-2021.