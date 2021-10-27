The ECA Industry Awards, to mark the accomplishments of ECA members and other representatives from across the electrotechnical and engineering services industry, were last week at the London Hilton Bankside hotel hosted by Channel 4 presenter, Steph McGovern, pictured left. The National Security Inspectorate (NSI) once again sponsored the FSA Best Fire & Security Project Award and two NSI approved companies received industry recognition for this category – Darke & Taylor Ltd (winners) and Network Security & Alarms Ltd (highly commended; Glenn Grant, Regional Sales Manager, pictured centre).

The judges asked nominees for examples of success in the design, installation, commissioning, maintenance and/or monitoring of any type of active fire detection, life safety and/or security systems. Nominees were asked to show their approach to evaluating and implementing solutions for their clients, overcoming specific challenges and/or realising opportunities in a built space.

Richard Jenkins, pictured right, NSI Chief Executive said: “NSI was delighted to once again sponsor FSA Best Fire & Security Project Award. As a specialist group within the ECA and in partnership with SELECT (the Scottish Electrical Contractors Association), the Fire & Security Association (FSA) offers national representation for those who design, install, commission, maintain and monitor fire, emergency and security systems.

“As NSI approval demonstrates ongoing compliance with industry recognised standards, NSI approved companies are afforded fast track membership of the FSA. We congratulate Darke & Taylor and Network Security & Alarms and all the winners and finalists at this year’s ECA Industry awards who are deserving of industry recognition for their achievements.”

Visit https://www.eca.co.uk.