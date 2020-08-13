abode systems, part of the Italian home automation company Nice, is partnering in the UK with Kings Secure Technologies.

abode says that its DIY smart security system can be installed in the home without a professional installer. The modular nature of the security system allows users to select the components they want to add to their security system. As a new entrant to the UK market, the abode smart security system will be offered to UK customers through www.goabode.co.uk and managed by Bradford-based Kings. The abode Smart Security Kit includes:

– abode gateway – the hub of the system which features a 93 dB siren, 4G connectivity for cellular backup and the ability to add up to 160 smart devices.

– Mini door (pictured) and window sensors – to protect against the most common entry point for intruders.

– Motion Sensor – giving a 110 degree field of motion detection and trigger motion-based alerts.

– Keyfob – for remote arming and disarming of the security system even if it is offline.

As for monitoring, the product can be deployed for self-monitoring or covered by Kings’ monitoring station 24-7. On-demand monitoring is also available in packages of three or seven days to cover the home secure over a weekend away or a holiday.

The kit works with such smart home products and brands, as Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. With smart home support – including Zigbee and the European Z-Wave protocol – customers can add third-party devices of their choosing.

Darren Gamage, COO for Kings Secure Technologies said: “We’re thrilled to be entering into this strategic relationship with abode to offer this security and smart home solution to UK customers and make it available to an entirely new market. As an established leader in DIY security solutions for the North American market, abode is a top choice for customers looking to secure their home.”