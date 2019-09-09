At The Inkerman Group, Hayley Spedding has been appointed as its Director of Investigations. She joins the company with experience in investigations, policing, management and commercial expertise at senior levels including over 20 years’ experience within Kent Police, reaching the rank of Detective Chief Inspector / Acting Superintendent.

Specialising in managing complex, serious and high-risk investigations, including cross-border, and management of investigative and intelligence / research teams, she has also been responsible for development and delivery of large-scale transformational project plans and costed business cases. She has strategic and operational experience in developing new business systems, processes and organisational structures of key services. More recently, her experience as CEO within the education sector has provided her with senior management and valuable commercial and business development responsibilities.

She will be instrumental in heading, establishing and providing key investigations services to Inkerman clients. The company offers investigations, due diligence and screening management services.

Spedding, pictured, said: “I am extremely pleased to be joining The Inkerman Group and taking up this post at this exciting and challenging time as the Company continues to develop its proven capability, expand its client base and specialist product and service lines in the investigations and business risk sector. Putting the client’s needs first and delivering quality products and services is at the core of the Group’s ethos and values and I look forward to working with the Inkerman team to continue to develop and grow the business.”

And Gerald Moor, CEO of The Inkerman Group, adds: “Hayley’s skills and experience are precisely what The Inkerman Group needs going forward at this crucial point in the company’s history; during the last few years, the business has gone through a massive step-change and there is more still to come in assisting companies in the management of their business risks throughout the world.

“Hayley brings a considerable amount of knowledge, experience and expertise in a wide range of investigations and business risk issues for clients and we are delighted to have her here as part of the team.”

