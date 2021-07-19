DIAL acquired

Keysource Group Limited, the global specialist in data centres and critical IT, has announced the acquisition of Digital Infrastructure Advisors Limited (DIAL). Terms of the deal are undisclosed.

Based in Gatwick, Keysource has been a specialist in data centres for more than 40 years, providing a range of services to design, build and maintain critical and technology infrastructures. The firm works with major international brands across a range of sectors, including education, transport, public sector and financial services.

DIAL, based in London provide a range of advisory and cybersecurity services to corporates, investment funds and owners and operators in the data centre market and the wider digital infrastructure arena. Keysource group CEO and FD, Stephen Whatling and Dan Hyner respectively will join the board of DIAL.

Stephen Whatling, CEO at Keysource, pictured, said: “Since the MBO of Keysource in January with the backing of Tosca Debt Capital, the business has been developing its buy and build strategy alongside existing organic growth plans and this acquisition allows us to offer our clients a wider range of consulting and advisory services particularly in the ever important area of industrial cyber security risk.“

And Mike West, Managing Director at DIAL, said: “We are delighted to join the Keysource Group and continue to build our capability and grow our services in the Digital Infrastructure sector.”

Advisers on the transaction include: Hill Dickinson (Keysource), Charles Russell Speechlys (DIAL).

Separately, the west London Borough of Hillingdon recently renewed its managed services contract with global datacentre and critical environment specialist Keysource for a further two years.