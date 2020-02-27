Dallmeier electronic is “Exclusive Platinum Sponsor” of the WGPC 2020 (World Game Protection Conference) at the Tropicana Las Vegas. The casino sector event runs from 23 to 26 March. The German firm will point to how video technology in casinos can improve cooperation with regulators, deal with crime, and make day-to-day operation more productive.

The firm has over 20 years of experience in the field of video security and data management in casinos. The 15th WGPC deals with current and future challenges of the casino industry, such as compliance with stricter requirements by the authorities or handling criminal behaviour proactively. Dallmeier will present their “Smart Casino Solutions” for security, gaming automation and data management at the two-day exhibition on March 24 and 25.

The company’s HEMISPHERE open platform software for security and business generally means that casino operators can use the HEMISPHERE SeMSy solution suite as a “Casino Operating System”. It enables the integration of third-party systems (such as point of sale, and access control) and the display and processing of data sources and interfaces. Employees in different departments can use the SeMSy, wherein widgets are enabled for them depending on their tasks to provide them with function-optimised tools for completing their tasks. System components such as 2D and 3D maps with “Active Elements” or pre-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs) cover processing in the event of incidents and alarms. With just mouse clicks security personnel can create a “digital incident file” containing videos, notes, reports and other information. As a result, casinos can satisfy compliance requirements imposed in-house and externally, the manufacturer adds.

Besides requirements in terms of reporting, given the video technology deployed, casinos are also being required to satisfy stricter regulations. These include for example 4K resolution on the cameras in the area of the gaming tables, with H.265 encoding. The Dallmeier Panomera W camera series which was unveiled at the end of 2019 supports native H.265, and it also integrates up to eight 4K sensors in one system, thus offering operators a 360 degree view of the gaming floor. Dallmeier customers report time savings for their surveillance tasks, such as locating a person of interest. Moreover, the definable minimum resolution density of Panomera with integrated neural networks enables AI-based video analysis applications. These can be used by marketing analysts, for example, to create heat maps using “crowd analyses”, analyse visitor streams and so make arrangements for more efficient capacity use in all areas of the casino.

Visitors to the conference can also learn about Dallmeier CAT; this is an automation system for table games (such as blackjack). CAT combines video with AI, which enable it to detect chips and cards, provide real-time information about the position and value of bets, game pace, and float value. It can mean increased game pace and protection from cheating, even up to precise player rating to improve customer loyalty and prevent expensive misjudgements. CAT has already been deployed at over 1,000 gaming tables in Macau and was named “Best New Product” at WGPC 2019.

Visit Dallmeier at stand T1.

A British speaker at the event is Jon Duffy, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Assurance and Regulatory Affairs for Genting UK; he’s responsible for Internal Audit, Compliance, Security, Surveillance, Anti-Money Laundering and Responsible Gambling.