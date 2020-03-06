This year Counter-Terror Expo (CTX) and IFSEC International will co-locate for the first time. The two events will run from Tuesday to Thursday, May 19 to 21, at the ExCeL, London Docklands.

CTX brings together industry, government and policing to share ideas and technology within the counter-terrorism field. Seminars themes will include drone threats and response, securing major events and public spaces, perimeter and access security, counter surveillance, threat forecasting and prevention, cyber threat detection and mitigation. IFSEC will again welcome tens of thousands of security people and provide opportunities to meet with buyers and customers across the supply chain.

Organisers say that the first-time co-location of these two industry events will allow attendees from the broader security and protection sectors to join with counter-terror stakeholders to source and discuss technologies in crucial areas including surveillance, venue security, AI, access control and transport security.

Antonia McIntosh, Marketing Specialist at Fischer Connections said: “Fischer Connectors is looking forward to be exhibiting at CTX again and as part of the show’s continued growth and popularity, we’re excited to see it co-located with IFSEC which will give us the opportunity to showcase our products and meet and engage with even more visitors representing all aspects of the security supply chain, all under one roof.”

Nick Booth, VP Marketing at Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd said: “Co-locating CTX with IFSEC opens the event to a wider and more international audience, which is a win-win for both visitors and exhibitors alike.”

CTX and IFSEC will also be joined by further co-located events within ExCeL – Forensics Europe Expo, Intelligent Building Europe, FIREX International, Safety & Health Expo, Facilities Show and Workplace Wellbeing Show.

Visit www.ctexpo.co.uk/ and www.ifsec.events/international/.