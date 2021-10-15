CSyPs’ annual dinner

The Register of Chartered Security Professionals held their covid-delayed annual dinner on September 27, at St Ermin’s Hotel, in London, attended by 80 CSyPs and their guests and hosted by patron Lord Carlile of Berriew CBE QC.

Not only was it marking the new Chartered Security Professionals admitted since April 2020, but there was also the Register’s ten year landmark. Lord Carlile referred to the impact that Chartered Security Professionals (CSyPs), as individuals and as a professional register, are making. The original Project Teams and Working Groups had done their jobs well, he said, as the standards remained relevant and correct ten years after launch. As a mark of recognition, Baroness Henig of Lancaster CBE DL the current Chair of the Registration Authority who was unable to attend in person, had issued ten-year commemorative certificates and lapel pins which were presented to Mike Bluestone CSyP, David Gill CSyP, Angus Darroch-Warren CSyP, Garry Evanson CSyP and Kevin Blythe CSyP.

Guests attending included three returning sponsors – Dallmeier electronic UK, Nineteen Events and Bidvest Noonan – alongside representatives of the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals, the Security Institute that runs the CSyP register on behalf of the WCoSP; and ASIS UK Chapter 208. All three work on awareness of the standards represented by those who are chartered, and each continue to contribute to the Register.

A guest speaker for the evening was Cambridgeshire Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford, who spoke on the growth of professionalism in policing and security, paying tribute to the commitment of the Register to encourage applications from under-represented groups in order to provide a better, more rounded, diverse and inclusive standard for all.

Statistics

Since its launch in 2011 there have been 381 applications with 226 being admitted. While most are based in the UK, there are now also CSyPs in the Czech Republic, Albania, Australia, Canada, China, Cote d’Ivoire, France, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Panama, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, the UAE and the USA.

Before the start of the formal dinner, some 34 new CSyPs were presented with their certificates of admittance on the grand staircase of the hotel by Lord Carlile. As ever the cohort shows variety, influence and reach: representing UK Government departments and the armed forces, and companies including Associated British Ports, National Nuclear Laboratory, Sodexo, Sky News, PwC, and independent security consultants and security service providers.

At the dinner, Don Randall MBE CSyP presented Di Thomas with a commemorative plaque on behalf of the Register. Di has been the RCSP Administration Manager since its inception and will be stepping down from this role at the end of October.

New conference

Earlier in the afternoon, CSyPs had held a conference to debate how best to develop career pathways to encourage diversity in the industry. Conference compere Rick Moufield CSyP invited a panel of Paul Barnard CSyP, Enyioma Annaba, Dawn Holmes CSyP, Garry Evanson CSyP and Mahbubul Islam CSyP to share their experiences. The newly appointed CEO of the UK Cyber Security Council, Simon Hepburn, talked about his approach to providing equal opportunities for career progression. Both sessions led to roundtable debates and ideas to support development, the conference itself providing an opportunity for CSyPs to catch up with each other.