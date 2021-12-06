CSC chairman

Ashley Fernandes, pictured, is to be the new chair of the CSC (City Security Council) from January 1. Ashley is – to name only his security industry links – a Committee Member of the City of London Crime Prevention Association, a Fellow and Global Advisory Council Member of the Institute of Strategic Risk Management (ISRM), a Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute, a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals (WCoSP), a Trustee of the WCoSP’s Charitable Trust, and a member of the Security Institute and ASIS UK Chapter.

He’s a magistrate. He’s the Executive Director – Corporate Security, at the London-based guarding firm ICTS; which is a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of SIA-approved contractors. He takes over from Neill Catton, of CIS Security, who has served for a year and was featured in the February print edition of Professional Security magazine.

About the City Security Council

The CSC was set up in 2018 as a collective of security guarding companies based in the City of London. The aim; to work in support of the City of London Police and City of London Corporation in times of crisis; or when any significant event takes place in the City. The membership is now open to any UK based security company that’s SIA-ACS approved or is working towards the relevant British Standard. Among the CSC’s more visible work is a ‘Hi! Visibility day‘ in the Square Mile, of security officers.

Visit https://citysecuritycouncil.co.uk/.

Ashley said: “I’m delighted to be Chairing the CSC for the oncoming year and look forward to working with all of the member organisations as we continue to develop the capabilities and value of the Council. I’d like to thank the previous chair Neil Catton for his tremendous work this year, continuing to build upon the solid foundations laid by David Ward. Over the last three years, the CSC has continually demonstrated the value of collaboration between our industry and our colleagues within the Emergency Services, helping to showcase our incident response capabilities and raise awareness of the valuable contribution our frontline security professionals make to the safety and security of the communities we live and work in.”