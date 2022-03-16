Numerous scams are preying on people’s generosity towards Ukraine, particularly through cryptocurrency scams, warns the counter-fraud trade body Cifas. By using phishing emails and forum posts to ask the public to donate Bitcoin and Ethereum, fake online crypto addresses are given which – the criminals falsely claim – are connected to the Ukrainian government.

Not only do these scams mean that funds donated by the public don’t reach those they are supposed to help, but money lost in such scams could be used to fund further crime, Cifas says. It says it’s important that individuals wishing to donate to charities and causes do their research to ensure any charity they are dealing with is legitimate. Genuine details of charities registered with the UK regulator the Charity Commission can be found by searching the register at: https://www.gov.uk/find-charity-information.

Comment

Cifas’ Head of Fraud Intelligence, Amber Burridge, said: ‘Criminals are exploiting the public by using techniques designed to catch victims while their guard is down. By focussing on individuals who are financially struggling or trying to urgently assist those in need, they hope potential victims will be less likely to undertake checks to ensure the legitimacy of requests.

‘I encourage anyone handing over their personal details, financial details or money to take a moment to stop and think before doing so. Consider if there are any additional checks that can be completed to ensure who you are dealing with is genuine.’

Meanwhile Helen Stephenson, CEO, Charity Commission, has said that charities should also know their donors, and consider whether or not to accept donations, including where there may be a reputational implication.