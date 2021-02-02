Crisis management book

Global pandemics, cyber-attacks, product recalls, major accidents: these are the stuff of crises. Hence a consultant’s new book on crisis planning and the steps to make businesses ‘crisis ready’.

‘Crisis Proof: How to prepare for the worst day of your business life’ is written by Jonathan Hemus, managing director of crisis management consultancy Insignia. It covers covers everything from how to create and embed a crisis-resistant culture in your organisation, through to creating a high-performing crisis management team.

Jonathan, pictured, says: “As seasoned crisis managers will know, it’s not the crisis itself that destroys a business, but the organisation’s response. Successful crisis response cannot be left to chance. All business leaders should be confident that their company is prepared for the worst, and that they have robust plans in place to prevent or overcome any crisis.”

Crisis Proof aims to address this by providing a framework, insights and insider knowledge.

He says: “Executives tasked with being the crisis management champion for their business hold a significant responsibility. This book is designed to help those who are either starting their career in this area or who are juggling the role of crisis manager alongside a day job heading up another key function such as business continuity, corporate communications or legal services. It offers a framework that will enable them to lead a successful crisis management planning, training and exercising programme.”

Crisis Proof takes readers through practical steps; how to secure executive buy-in, continually assess the risk landscape and develop a crisis management plan. Each chapter concludes with a set of questions designed to help readers identify what is appropriate for their organisation.

“With the right culture, leadership and commitment, businesses can prevent crises from occurring, or respond so well that their stakeholders, reputation and financial value are protected.”

About the author

Jonathan Hemus is founder and managing director of crisis management consultancy Insignia. He was global head of crisis and issues management at international consultancy Porter Novelli. During his 25-year career he has advised clients including Anglo American, Cathay Pacific, Disney, DP World, the International Cricket Council, Lidl and Procter & Gamble.

Jonathan is a visiting lecturer at Catolica Lisbon School of Business and Economics, Henley Business School, Manchester Metropolitan University and the University of Central Florida. He is also chair of the Advisory Board at Aston University’s Crisis Centre where he lectures as a member of the faculty for its MSc in Crisis and Disaster Management. Visit https://jonathanhemus.com/.